BAHAMAS HUMANE SOCIETY LIMITED SPACE

The number of pet owners here in The Bahamas has certainly increased substantially over the past few years. People, who are not just pet owners but residents who love and care for their animals. This becomes especially evident every time there's a pending storm, as pet owners of mainly dogs, seek to ensure that their animals are properly sheltered during a Hurricane. However, this time around there were so many animals, the humane society did not have space to house them all.

President of the Bahamas Humane Society, Kim Arahana and General Manager of The Bahamas Humane Society, Inspector Percy Grant,

President of the Bahamas Humane Society, Kim Arahana and General Manager of The Bahamas Humane Society, Inspector Percy Grant, say they were forced to do the unthinkable, in turning pets away. Grant says the challenges of those dogs given shelter were minimal, as the owners acceded to the requests causing for a smooth process. Inspector Grant, says residents are becoming more educated about animals and animal safety. He says the exercise of seeking proper shelter in the first instance of an approaching storm for him, was the first indicator.