BAHAMAS AMBASSADOR JACKSON DELIVERS CARICOM STATEMENT

H.E. Rhoda M. Jackson, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations, Geneva, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, delivered the historic, inaugural statement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in the Human Rights Council since that body’s establishment in 2006.

At the initiative of the delegation of The Bahamas, the statement was drafted and delivered during the Annual Full Day Discussion on the Human Rights of Women, during a panel discussion convened under the theme of “Accelerating efforts to eliminate violence against women; engaging men and boys in preventing and responding to violence against women and girls.”

The Bahamas, the endorsed CARICOM candidate for election to the Human Rights Council for the term 2019-2021, presently serves as focal point on human rights matters for the CARICOM Group in Geneva. It is the hope that this will be the first of many future statements by the Group in this Forum, with a view to ensuring that the voices of CARICOM States are heard on issues of priority for the sub-region.