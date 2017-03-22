BAHA MAR CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY HANDED OVER

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, said, on March 21, 2017, that the handing over of the Certificate of Occupancy for Baha Mar resort marked "an important day of progress" for Baha Mar and The Bahamas.

"Today Baha Mar is being transferred to a world-class company, one that successfully manages prestigious hotels across the world, including three successful resorts in the Caribbean -- one in Antigua, one in Barbuda and one in the U.S. Virgin Islands," Prime Minister Christie said at the handing over event that took place on the Baha Mar resort property.

Prime Minister Christie added that the new owner had actually increased capital, marketing and pre-opening investment from $200 million to $250 million.

"We are grateful for such a strong level of experience and investment to usher in new opportunities for the Bahamian people," he said.

Prime Minister Christie pointed out that during the past weekend he had remarked on the progress leading up to the April 21st opening of the Baha Mar resort. He noted that he said that he would be on the property for the event that current day because "this is real."

"Everyone who is here today can feel the excitement and the activity," he said. "I, for myself, have seen new employees who are coming in for training and moving forward, all on course to make this project a big success."

Prime Minister Christie said that he had been advised that 650 Bahamians have already been hired by Baha Mar, and 1,500 employees will be hired by April 21st.

He pointed out that Baha Mar, like Atlantis, will open in phases, with more job opportunities at every phase.

"No one knows better than me how these jobs can change lives," Prime Minister Christie said. "These new opportunities are going to bring meaningful change for a lot of Bahamian families and that's what it's all about.

"That's why we worked so hard to make sure that Baha Mar was delivered to successful and to safe hands."

The Prime Minister beamed at "the hope and excitement and anticipation on the faces of the people who are being employed here -- these are new employees, many of them working for the first time in this kind of an environment," he said. "It is a defining life experience for them and they will take up ownership of this particular hotel resort complex, and they are going to make it one of the finest resort complexes in the entire world. That is their intention.”