BABY KILLER APPEARS IN COURT

After turning himself into police following an island wide man hunt on Monday; the man accused of the murder of an 8 month old infant had his day in court. Handcuffed and shackled at the ankles,19 year old Anthon Davis-Stevens wore a gray pull overover, pants and slippers as he appeared before Magistrate Janeen Weech-Gomez in court number 8 under heavy police guard.

He was charged with the murder of 8 month old Sheldon Tinker Jr. He was also charged with the attempted murder of the father of the 8 month old Sheldon Tinker Sr. and the attempted murder of the baby's mother Jeffrena Sweeting. Davis showed no emotion as the charges were read and was not required to enter a plea. The magistrate repeated the charges to Davis to ensure the dates of the alleged crimes were correct . When asked if he has anything to say the teen said " I don't have any knowledge of what they are charging me for"

After remanding Davis to the Bahamas Department of Corrections, Magistrate Weech -Gomez also explained to the accused he had the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. She explained if bail is denied he would remain at the Bahamas Department of Corrections until his next court appearance.

Davis returns to court on October 26th where volutnary bill of indictment papers are expected to be filed.