B.U.T PRESIDENT ON STEPHEN DILLET SCHOOL REPAIRS

President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson, says, she's been watching closely the rennovations underway at Stephen Dillet Primary School. She joined government officials on tour at that site yesterday, saying she too is pleased with the level of work taking place.

The B.U.T President, says she and her team intend to work in conjunction with Ministry of Education officials in the best interest of all involved. Wilson says "if we do a walk about or we do an inspection of a school and we realize that work is not going on or it is not moving in a timeline that we expect, then we are to keep him in the loop. So based on the work that I've seen done, I must say that the contractor has really done an enormous job because it's a lot of work that's really been done here. I'm so happy, that Stephen Dillet, one of the schools that has been in perrenial problems every year. You can guarantee that this will be one of the schools that we are gonna come to with issues. Now they are going to have contained classrooms, that's definitely a plus, and we look forward to Uriah McPhee Primary School having the same renovations we hope in the near future.

Now having met with the Education Minister, Wilson, says the Union, is on-board with the govenment's vision for improving the education system in the country. Wilson, says if the Minister of Education, continues on the path that he has begun, she predicts the Union and Ministry should enjoy a good relationship.