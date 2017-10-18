B.U.T PRESIDENT ADDRESSES CLARIDGE PRIMARY BREAK-IN

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson is very concerned about the security at the Claridge Primary School since a break in on the weekend. She lamented that individuals would steal items that our school children need to learn. The teachers union president offered these recommendations to increase the level of security at that institution. President Wilson also revealed to our news team that although there have been minimal incidents to schools since the start of the new academic year, she's still concerned about school security nationwide.

I've been impressing upon our shop stewards and even our teachers to ensure that their administrators put together the health and safety committees; and that the committees are meeting and the committees are looking at strategies, and also revising their plans to ensure that our schools are safe.