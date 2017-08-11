B.P.L & U.B SCHOLARSHIP DRIVE

Officials at Bahamas Power and Light, B.P.L, and the University of the Bahamas, joining hands today in solidifying a scholarship program. The scholarship program, was initiated by the Bunker C Boys, a group of engineers employed at B.P.L. In fact, the majority of them are Alumnus of the College of the Bahamas.

Kareem Williams is the Chairman of the Bunker C Boys and Javon Bonaby, is the Treasurer.

B.P.L's Chairperson, Mrs. Darnell Osbourne, was also on hand for the noteworthy event, along with Dean of applied sciences at the Univeristy of the Bahamas Dr. Carlton Watson. Both of them applauding the Bunker C Boys Association for their contribution to nation building.