B.P.L SCHEDULED SHUT DOWN

Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. advises its customers that based on the current path of Hurricane Irma, electricity supply throughout the entire Bahamas is planned to shut down in Long island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Exuma and Cat Island at midnight, Eleuthera and Andros at noon on Friday and Bimini on Saturday at 4 pm. however, if conditions deteriorate prior to those times to the point that it is impacting power lines, a controlled shut down will be executed in order to minimize damage.

BPL plans to keep the entire system operational here in New Providence as long as possible. In the event that heavy winds and rain impact BPL's overhead lines then the company will conduct isolated shutdowns in those areas to protect our system.