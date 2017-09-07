B.P.L OFFICIALS ON RESTORATION EFFORTS

The Bahamas Power and Light company revealed today that work crews are working as best as possible to restore a number of areas that have been impacted on the network resulting in a disruption of electricity supplies. During an interview with ZNS news today, BPL Chairman, Darnell Osbourne noted that teams were dispatched to those areas on Friday but for safety reasons were unable to access affected areas here in New Providence due to inclement weather conditions.

Osbourne gave ZNS news an update at BPL's head office on the company's restoration efforts here in the capital. She says "we have pockets of outages in New Providence nothing major; we are encouraging consumers to call in their complaints to the emergency lines given if they have already reported we will get to them as soon as possible but overall BPL employees performed pretty well. Our Clifton Pier plant roof held up pretty well because we did not have heavy rains and we are grateful that we were spared'. With the islands in the Southern Bahamas taking a pounding from Hurricane Irma, Osbourne says her crew is working around the clock to ensure that power is also restored to those affected islands. Based on reports from others who may have remained on the islands we are understanding that Mayaguana had a little damage not much, we had 20 down poles in Inagua and Crooked Island and Acklins some lines a poles and we are waiting for the airport to open so we can go down with NEMA and our staff and do the proper assessment on those islands