B.P.L CHAIRMAN ON FORENSIC AUDIT

B.P.L Chairman Darnell Osbourne has confirmed that the board received the forensic audit of the missing funds yesterday; that audit was conducted by Ernst and Young. Osbourne says the audit was intiated by the previous board who placed several employees on adminstrative leave. She said following a thorough investigation and the receipt of the audit report several employees were found culpable. The matter according to Osbourne has been handed over to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and all guilty persons will be held accountable for their actions.

The B.P.L Chairman apologizes to vendors and the general public for any inconveniences caused during the investigation. She said it was necessary for the matter to be dealth with in a responsible and thorough manner.