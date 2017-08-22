B.P.L C.E.O TERMINATED

CEO of Bahamas Power and Light Pamela Hill has been terminated and removed from the board. A board meeting was held to confirm the move and Power Secure will inform the company of her replacement. Executives have met with Management and the various Unions following those meetings and the board is continuing meetings with Power Secure regarding the next move for the company.

Last week Wednesday three line staff employees were terminated following the results of a forensic audit into missing funds at BPL. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Darnell Osbourne indicated in a statement that the investigation was not completed.

Osbourne said over the ensuing weeks based on the evidence there will be further terminations as Management properly considers the evidence gathered. She also said those three employees who were terminated tare not the only ones involved in the scheme. Any individuals who may be higher up in the organisation and found to be culpable wil also be terminated. Responding to the Union she said they should have confidence in Management and the Board that everyone who actively conspired to defraud B.P.L will be terminated, irrespective of who they are.

The reason for Hill's termination has not yet been disclosed; zns news will continue to follow this story.