tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

Marco's-Back-to-School-Five-Star-Meal-380px-x-285px-ZNS-Ztory-Ad

  • B.P.L ARRAIGNMENT

    By ZNS News, Sep 6 2017 4:47PM

    Thirty-four year old former banker Reno Bethel arraigned on 47 fraud related charges in connection with

    the Bahamas Power and Light investigation. Bethel is facing conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, fraud by false pretences and receiving charges. Court papers show that between January and May of this year, Bethel agreed with others to defraud BPL of thousands of dollars from its Scotiabank Bahamas account, while at C.I.B.C onJFK Drive. He's also accused of dishonestly receiving the funds.

    Bethel pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded, however he can apply for bail in Supreme Court.

    He returns to court in November for trial. Attorney Wayne Munroe Q.C and Jomo Campbell are defending him.

    0 Comments

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

HURRICANE SAFETY TIPS

hurrpreparedness

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player