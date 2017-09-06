B.P.L ARRAIGNMENT

Thirty-four year old former banker Reno Bethel arraigned on 47 fraud related charges in connection with

the Bahamas Power and Light investigation. Bethel is facing conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, fraud by false pretences and receiving charges. Court papers show that between January and May of this year, Bethel agreed with others to defraud BPL of thousands of dollars from its Scotiabank Bahamas account, while at C.I.B.C onJFK Drive. He's also accused of dishonestly receiving the funds.

Bethel pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded, however he can apply for bail in Supreme Court.

He returns to court in November for trial. Attorney Wayne Munroe Q.C and Jomo Campbell are defending him.