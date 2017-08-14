B.C.C.E.C CEO ON UNEMPLOYMENT STATISTICS

"The Friday's workforce survey statistics are encouraging" this from the President and CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation, Edison Sumner. he says they are happy to see the declining numbers of unemployment in the country. Sumner says even if the decline in unemployment is only by 1 percentage point, as in the case of youth unemployment; it is still progress moving in the right direction as it speaks to an overall significant factor.

Sumner says he and his team in the days ahead will give greater scrutiny to the numbers. he admits though that when the surveys took place also plays a key factor. Sumner shared a plan with our news team on how he believes The Bahamas can dig itself out of tough times into a new lucrative industry.