B.C.C.E.C CEO ON IRMA AID

Much like with past Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and employers' confederation will be stepping in to assist businesses to get back on their feet, on those island's impacted by Hurricane Irma. Chamber CEO Edison Sumner says unlike with Hurricane Joaquin when the focus was on finances. the organization and its partners are considering other ways it can help, that includes administrative functions.

Sumner says the chamber is currently waiting for assessments to be completed to see how it can aid small businesses that are the life blood of Family Island communities to help restore trade and commerce. Sumner says the Chamber also intends to produce a Disaster Management Guide to help businesses get back on their feet as soon as possible. He adds that The Bahamas must ultimately develop some type of national or contingency plan, so businesses impacted by storms are not so vulnerable.