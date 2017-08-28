B.A.M.S.I CHANGES UNDERWAY

The Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Renward Wells comments on the changes on tap for the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute. Not only will the facility, started under the former administration undergo a name change and rebranding; Wells said operations will also be streamlined.

It is right sizing B.A.M.S.I to where it should be while continuing to push the programs necessary for food security. BAMSI in the FNM will be split for the University to go to Agriculture in the Research Farm managed by my Ministry. The cooperation side that will wind up bring employees with the skill set in the Ministry and that is the plan for us going forward.

M.P for North Andros and the Berry Island Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Carlton Bowleg said his constituents for welcoming the change to BAMSI and are hopeful for new economic activity. Bowleg says "this new administration is looking to bring high productivity form North Andros and the Berry Islands, it's an opportunity for them to get involved. The land is there and we look forward to them having first priority. They are very excited the main thing is keep the morale of the people up, we will have a little tweak but we will put it all together.