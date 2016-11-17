AWARDS CEREMONY HELD FOR FORMER HOSPITALITY PROFESSIONALS

By ZNS News, Nov 17 2016 7:18PM
Former Hospitality Professionals & Associates (FHPA) celebrated their 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at Melia Nassau Beach Resort, under the theme “A Life of Service.” The mission of FHPA is to enhance the quality of life of former hospitality professionals and associates as they move from their service careers to self-development and community service. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism Harrison Thompson (pictured at podium) gave the keynote address. In group photo are persons who won hospitality awards: Lifetime Achievement – Gabriel Sastre (posthumously) and Dr. Juanita Greene; Long and Distinguished Service – Anthony Pratt, Wendell Albury, Paula Nairn, Luella Pratt, and Clarista Cox Williams; Leadership – Melvina Albury, Charles LaRoda, Edney Gaitor, and Dion Strachan; Distinguished Service – Ernestine Dean, Betty Taylor Sands, Evelyn Sturrup, Hanna Hall Johnson, Ruby Sturrup, Delvera Wallace, Dorothy Curry, Irene Deveaux and Jocelyn Taylor; and Founding Member Service Award – Eleanor Musgrove. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)
