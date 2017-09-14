ATLANTIS FEEDS HURRICANE EVACUEES

Senior Executives from the Atlantis Resort donned aprons, caps, and gloves and then got down in the trenches to serve food to evacuees from Crooked Island, Acklins, and Mayaguana. Youngsters also got an opportunity to hone their artistic skills and participate in games organized by Atlantis staff. It was then time for a visit from a special mascot, which drew huge smiles from the excited children. Atlantis President Howard Karawan said the initiative is all about bringing joy to residents whose lives were impacted by the recent storm. Karawan says " I'd love to say this was my idea but this was my entire team and we came together with our chef yesterday. We put together a traditional Bahamian lunch that included peas and rice, mutton, chicken stew, macaroni. All our senior guys, Stuart Bowe, Russell, Michelle, they're all here serving food. It kind of breaks your heart when you see the devastation; we're doing the best we can to make them comfortable. The Atlantis president said the resort is also helping to fund the restoration efforts in the Aftermath of the recent storm".

As we did last year during Hurricane Matthew, we'll be doing a matching fund where we have our guests say how do we help; we'll be matching dollar for dollar, working with a local company to provide mattresses. Employees will donate Turkey and Ham. We will have all kids to the hotel in next couple of days so they can enjoy the Atlantis facilities, again allow kids to be kids even when nature strikes hard, we still need to enjoy life and let them be kids". Acklin's resident Ciara Cooper said the initiative was timely. A number of residents from Acklins and Crooked Island returned home Wednesday.