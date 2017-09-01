ARCHER/THOMPSON NO SHOW IN COURT

Neither Activist Omar Archer nor radio talk show personailty Christina Thompson also known as Chrissy Love appeared in court following an informal request to appear before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson. Justice Grant-Thompson sent the informal request concerning the possiblity of contempt of court.

During the hearing at 12 noon; Attorney Damien Gomez, Q.C appeared on behalf of Thomspon and suggested to the court that a formal summons for Thompson's appearance be given. Justice Grant-Thompson then called assistant Supt. of Police Michael Johnson to the stand. He told the court that he spoke with Archer via whatsapp asking him to appear to court. A brief recording of Archer was then played where Asp. Johnson identified Archer and when asked he said that he believed that Archer was also referring to him and Justice Grant -Thompson in a video that went viral on social media. The remaining contents of that video however were not played in court. Asp. Johnson also told the court that he had no success in locating Archer.

As it relates to Christina "Chrissy Love" Thompson, Johnson said he received information she was at the Tajma Hall Resturant on Parliament Street on August 29th . He said he went to that location and told Thompson that she was summoned to court.. He noted that Attorney Gomez was also present. When asked of her reception to the summons Asp. Johnson replied that she was dismissive. Outside of court Attorney Gomez said he expected Thompson to appear and could not say why she did not. The matter has been ajourned until september 15th genea noel-ferguson zns network news.