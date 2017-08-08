AMMUNITION ARRAIGNMENT

By ZNS News, Aug 8 2017 6:00AM
seven men arraigned in court today on gun and ammunition charges. two minors were among the group. Seven men arraigned in court on gun and ammunition charges. Two minors were among the group but the largest cache of ammunition is linked to 24 year-old Javon Hanna. He was arraigned on possession of 1300 rounds of ammunition with the intent to supply. Hanna was allegeldy found in possession of nearly 80 roundsof 9mm ammo, more than 400 rounds of .223 ammo and more than 500 rounds of 7.62 ammo. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a $7000 fine on the substantive intent to supply charges. 24 year-old Kelson Alcindor of Palmetto Avenue, 21 year-old Tyrone Sears of Jubilee Gardens, 32 year-old Dominic Hanna of Joan's Heights an 31 year-old Arian Hanna of St Andrews Beach Estates also appeared on ammo charges. Police allege they were found in seperate incidents with Smith and Wesson pistols and illegal ammunition.
