AMBASSADOR OF THE KINGDOM OF SWEDEN PRESENTS LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Oct 19 2017 6:36PM
Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling received Letters of Credence from Her Excellency Elisabeth Eklund, Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in a brief ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
