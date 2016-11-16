AMBASSADOR OF INDONESIA PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:14PM
His Excellency Alfred Tanduk Palembangan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Thursday, October 20, 2016. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
