AMBASSADOR OF FINLAND PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:16PM
His Excellency Jukka Pietikainen, Ambassador of Finland to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling during a brief ceremony at Government House on Thursday, October 20, 2016. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
