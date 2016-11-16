AMBASSADOR-DESIGNATE OF AUSTRIA PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:10PM
His Excellency Dr. Wolfgang Waldner, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Austria to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented his Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Thursday, October 20, 2016. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
