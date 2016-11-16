CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
  • AMBASSADOR-DESIGNATE OF AUSTRIA PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

    By ZNS News, Nov 16 2016 8:10PM

    His Excellency Dr. Wolfgang Waldner, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Austria to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented his Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Thursday, October 20, 2016. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

