ALL CLEAR GIVEN FOR THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued an “ALL Clear” for the Turks and Caicos Islands, which was pummeled by the Category 5 Hurricane Irma in a trail of destruction and killing at least 14 people.

Hurricane Irma has pummelled the Turks and Caicos Islands after leaving a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, killing at least 14 people, according to the BBC news on Friday, September 8, 2017. “Howling winds and rough seas battered the British overseas territory, experiencing a top-rated category five hurricane for the first time,” said the BBC report. Irma has passed through Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands and is projected to move towards Cuba and here in The Bahamas. The worst of the storm is expected to hit east and central Cuba, with the eye of the storm predicted to pass between the north coast of Cuba and The Bahamas,the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Through the World Meteorological organization of which The Bahamas is a member, the issuing of Alerts, Watches and Warnings for tropical cyclones has been assigned to The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, because the Turks and Caicos has no Met service. If it is considered geographically, the Turks and Caicos, with a population of about 31,458 could be thought of as an extension part of the Southeast Bahamas.

In Alert #28 issued at 3pm Friday, The Bahamas Department issued an “All Clear” for the Turks

and Caicos Islands. However, a Hurricane Warning continues for the entire Bahamas. This means that hurricane conditions are affecting or can affect the country within 36 hours.