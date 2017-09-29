ALIV DONATES TO ST. CECELIA'S CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Mobile service provider Aliv is making technology more accessible to students and providing a creative way to learn with the launch of its schools plus programme at St. Cecilia's Catholic school Tuesday. The company presented the Catholic Board of Education with virtual reality goggles to assist in learning, which students had the opportunity to test out. Chief Aliv business developer Gravette Brown says technology is the great equalizer, and the company wants Bahamians students to have access to the same technology people have across the globe.

Director of the Catholic Board of Education Claudette Rolle expressed her gratitude to Aliv for allowing students and teachers the opportunity to engage in learning that she says goes beyond the classroom. She says it is all a part of 221st-century teaching and learning, as they move to have interactive classroom experiences.