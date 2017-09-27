ALBURY SAYLES FAMILY REMEMBERS EUGENE WOODSIDE

A testament to a magnetic personality, strong enough to make an impact on principal Katherine Rose. Her latest memory of Eugene is a happy go lucky boy headed home for the day. Principal Rose says "He went home yesterday with his ice cream cone, he went to his best friend across the road to Bamboo shack then he waited for his grandmother. We didn't know that yesterday would be the last time that Eugene would be with us little. The darling little boy always wanted a hug. Eugene was a good student based on posted assignments inside the grade three Strachan classroom. It was a hard pill to swallow for his classmates and teachers who have some tough lessons ahead.

I'd also like to encourage policymakers of today and tomorrow to be concerned and bold enough to implement much-needed society reforms and an effort to turn this place around. I know that crime and unemployment make for a better campaign platform. But for this should be a sense of obligation to the youth of the country to do the right thing. At the scene a day later, the woman who said she was like a stepmother to Eugene lamented that "gunfire is routine in the area and that last night's episode prompted them to follow the drill; duck tuck and roll. When I heard the lady screaming I went over there, when I look I saw the lady coming with the baby in her hand and screaming and that was that.

Eugene, as we know is not the only victim in this case. The intended target, a man in his 20's died of his injuries after being chased down by a gunman. Eugene is the third student to be killed due to gun violence in the last few weeks. The fourth child in the last month if we include the 8-month-old boy, shot and killed on Rupert Dean Lane as a gunman launched an attack on his parents. The murder count now stands at 105.