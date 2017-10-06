A.M.M.C LIVING HISTORY AWARDS CEREMONY PLANNED

The Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC) will host a Living History Awards ceremony in early December at Baha Mar to recognize Bahamian talent and create greater awareness of the role, significance and contributions of the AMMC. Executive Chairman Reece Chipman made the announcement on Thursday at the AMMC offices on Shirley Street.

The public will nominate persons for awards in these categories: Research and Education, Architecture and Historical Restoration, Oral History and Genealogy, Youth Entrepreneurship and Vendor Award, Historic Districts and Townships, Journalism and Talk Shows, Artistry and Craftsmanship, Technology and Social Media, Historic Churches and Faith Centers, Archaeological and Paleontological Research, Junkanoo Heritage, Cinematography and Photography, and Festivals and Events, among others.

Funds raised from the AMMC Living History Awards will be used to facilitate the preservation and restoration of important historic resources throughout The Bahamas. Corporate Bahamas is being invited to partner with the AMMC on this event through several different sponsorship packages. More information about the awards gala can be found on the AMMC website, www.ammcbahamas.com, or by calling 242-397-6800 or email ammcawards@ammcbahamas.com