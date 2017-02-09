9IMME EDUCATION BEST PRACTICE AND TRADE EXHIBITION OPENED

The Bahamas officially opened its inaugural Education Best Practice and Trade Exhibition, a first in the history of the Inter-American Meeting of Ministers of Education, as it convened the 9th Inter-American Meeting of Ministers of Education Wednesday, February 8th at the Atlantis Convention Centre. The trade exhibition showcases innovative educational products from approximately 20 local and international exhibitors who are also displaying education good practices. The top winners of the National Best Practice Awards and best practices from other Organization of American States (OAS) are also being featured.

The exhibition caters to the full gamut of educational products and services from local and international vendors and is open to the public.In his remarks, the Hon. Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Immigration and Foreign Affairs said the exhibition allows Member States the opportunity to showcase their best practices in education and afford intergovernmental and private organizations the opportunity to showcase the services they provide in the field of education. Minister Mitchell said the exhibition is a “tangible” demonstration of the innovation The Bahamas hopes to bring to its leadership and the opportunities for building cooperation and partnerships possible through the OAS.

On hand to witness the opening of the trade exhibition were Luis Almagro, Secretary General, OAS; Paulette Zonicle, Consul General to Washington, D.C.; His Excellency Dr. Elliston Rahming, Bahamas Ambassador to the United Nations in New York and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States; Donella Bodie, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Permanent Secretary; officials from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the OAS; Janice Knowles, Chairperson, 9IAMME, Ida Poitier-Turnquest, Assistant Director of Education and Chairperson of the Exhibition Committee, and other members of the Local Organizing Committee for 9IAMME.

Musical selections were provided by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, St. John’s College Jazz Band, and the H.O. Nash Junior High School Choir.

The 9IAMME is taking place February 9-10, 2017 at Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island. Ministers of Education are expected to discuss the state of education in the 34 Organization of American States (OAS) and other observer states during the ministerial forum.

The meeting is jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the OAS, the Inter-American Council for Integral Development and the Inter-American Committee on Education.

Photo Caption: A member of St. John's College Jazz Band performs during the opening of the Exhibition.