50 YEARS OF MAJORITY RULE CELEBRATED IN CONCERTS, JUNKANOO RUSH OUT, FIREWORKS AT ARAWAK CAY

Hundreds of Bahamians and tourists alike gathered at Arawak Cay on the Western Esplanade, January 10, 2017 to join in the national celebration of 50 years of Majority Rule, which initially took place on January 10, 1967.

The crowds braved winter chill and steady ocean breeze to be entertained the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, Prison POP Band, Royal Bahamas Police Force Band Veronica Bishop, Lady E, Stileet, Puzzle and Geno D.

Junkanoo Rush Out by large and small Junkanoo groups spun to a high note with fireworks to end a day of celebration that began with a commemorative early morning march, prayer, speeches, and old time Gospel music.

Majority Rule Day, a public holiday on January 10 of every year, commemorates the attainment of Majority Rule in The Bahamas, which leveled the field of opportunity for all Bahamians.

Photos show the Junkanoo Rush Out. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)