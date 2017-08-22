47th ANNUAL ADMINISTRATORS CONCLAVE

Minister of Education, The Honourable Jeffrey Lloyd, says the Government is focused on paving a proper pathway for educational development in the country. In highlighting the way forward the Minister says, it involves a renewed focus on several key areas including, early life and pre-school education. The Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd says "it is the commitment of this government to mandate by law, when capacities are available, that all 2.5 to 3 year olds must be in a Ministry of Education approved preschool prorgamme. Currently, preschool education is offered through public and private institutions on all major islands. However, presently, records show that more than half of the pre-schoolers do not attend preschool prior to first grade. In fact, there are only 550 pre-schoolers registered in the public system.

Minister Lloyd reasons this it is necessary as literacy, numeracy, oral literacy and cognitive skills, are the basic cornerstone of education. He notes the proven scientific benefits of pre-school education of children in the early years, before aged five, are more successful in the academic setting. In keeping with this mandate to enhance preschool education along with increasing the use of technology in the pre-school classroom, the government is committing two million dollars in the 2017-2018 budget for the introduction of a pilot programme in two New Providence pre-schools, which will provide tablets for each student to be used for the delivery of instruction. We're going to monitior and evaluate this programme then we're going to spread it to all of the pre-schools then the elementary schools.

The Minister of Education, says other fundamental improvements to the education system, will include revising the Bahamian curriculum. Over the next two days, educators will discuss these and other forecasted changes in detail.