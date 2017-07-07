$45K TO CAT ISLAND REGATTA; SAILING THIS YEAR TO HONOUR ZEKE TAYLOR

The annual Cat Island Regatta will be held this year in New Bight, Cat Island, on Emancipation Weekend during the holiday of August 4-7, 2017 the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources announced, on July 6, at its offices. Parliamentary Secretary Carlton Bowleg, Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton, and the Regatta Desk's Cindy Gay presented a cheque for $45,000 to the Cat Island Regatta Association Chairman, Pat Strachan.

"The Cat Island Regatta is one of the oldest regattas in The Bahamas. Therefore, I would like to encourage all Bahamians to support this event generously this year as they celebrate the contribution of Ezekiel "Zeke" Taylor, one of the outstanding leaders who is at the helm steering the Cat Island Regatta to the major event we see today," said Mr Bowleg.

"This year's regatta will feature A, B, and C class Sailing sloops and some of the best entertainers in the country. I'm advised the committee is anticipating a large crowd and made every effort to provide crowd pleasing events to make this year's regatta enjoyable and memorable."

Mr. Bowleg also invited the public to join the North Andros/Berry Islands Regatta, taking place this weekend, starting July 7, 2017 at his hometown in North Andros. He added that regattas are known for generating economic stimulation to the Family Islands, so Bahamians are encouraged to support the local sloop sailing races.