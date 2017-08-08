Police makes a major 3 million dollar drug bust in Fresh Creek Andros. Head of Drug Investigations Assistant Commissioner Samuel Butler updated the media last night in the capital as some of the drugs arrived. He said around 4:30 Saturday, Fresh Creek Police received certain intelligence. The officers then headed to an area near the Government Dock where they saw a Bahamian registered vessel where they observed 3 males moving a number of crocasacks. They were apprehended and the bags retrieved.

Assistant Commissioner Samuel Butler says "we are early in our investigations and there are a number of bags containing marijuana. The 3 men are known to our criminal justice system, they are also residents of Andros. D.E.U was called in to render assistance. we are pleased of our investigations. Police have since confirmed 78 large packages valued at 3 million dollars have been confiscated. The three suspects arrested are ages 47,36 and 27.