2017 B.J.C & B.G.C.S.E RESULTS REVEALED

The Ministry of Education has released the results of the 2017 Bahamas Junior Certificate and BahamaSs General Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Aproximately twelve thousand one hundred twenty candidates registered to sit examinations for the thirteen subjects offered. The total number of grades awarded was 44,358 as compared to 2016 which was 41,957. This represents an increase of 5.7 percent. One thousand four hundred eighty-four candidates received a grade of "C" or higher in five or more subjects representing a 1.98 per cent decrease from last year while two thousand two hundred sixty-nine candidates achieved a minimum of grade "D" in at least five subjects representing a 1.29 per cent increase from 2016 results.

Six thousand six hundred ninety-two sat the BGCSE exam this year. Eight hundred eighty BGCSE candidates received at least grade "C" in five or more subjects this year compared to 903 candidates last year. One thousand four hundred ninety-three candidates obtained a minimum grade of "D" in at least 5 subjects this year. Five hundred twenty-one candidates received at least a grade "C" or better in BGCSE Mathematics, English Language and Science.