'TIME TO CLEANUP' GETS STARTED

By ZNS News, Oct 11 2017 6:55PM
The Ministry of Environment & Housing this month has begun a 'Time to Clean Up' Campaign. Catching the theme, on Friday and Saturday through Old Boat Alley, off Market Street, residents gathered for two days to clean up their surroundings, making a difference in their communities. Over the weekend, Minister of the Environment & Housing, the Hon. Romauld Ferreira visited the Eastern Parade on National Heroes Day, October 9, to show support to a group of cleanup volunteers for a private cause, led by Ed Fields, Senior VP at Atlantis. Ed and his team of volunteers spent the morning cleaning up the green spaces and empty lots, near the Pond, Betty Cole Park, Butlers Funeral Home, and the area around the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.
