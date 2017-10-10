'SAMMI STARR'S' MENTORING APPLAUDED

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard commended award-winning Bahamian recording artist and producer ‘Sammi Starr’ Poitier for an initiative he’s undertaking that should encourage more Bahamian performers to follow their dreams. The Minister noted: “Sammi Starr is a gifted entertainer who has an incredible voice; he is as effective behind the scenes as a producer and a mentor for emerging performing artists.” “I wanted to meet with the Minister today to discuss working with young entertainers, young artists, and mentoring them and helping them get into music full time,” Sammi said during a recent courtesy call. “You know, give them some encouragement to let them know that there is an opportunity to make it as an entertainer – for income, exposure, and, of course, a lifetime career.” The purpose of meeting with Minister Pintard, Sammi continued, was to see if he could get the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to be aligned with that vision and support it. “The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is happy to collaborate with him as we seek to mentor emerging artists, continue to contribute to his success as an artist, and gain from his expertise as we seek to internationalise various genres of the arts,” Minister Pintard said.

Sammi shared the stage with international recording artists such as Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Barrington Levy, and Diddy at "Miami's Best of the Best 2010," becoming one of the first Bahamians to perform at that concert event – and continuing to do so for more than 4 years. He has also won major talent shows including Charlotte, North Carolina’s “You Got Vocals,” the “2007 Junkanoo Song Competition” in The Bahamas, and the inaugural Music Masters Competition at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival in 2015 – the latter of which resulted in his landing a recording contract with Sony Music Latin. Sammi also spoke highly of the talent of Bahamian performers. “The talent that we have in The Bahamas is unreal,” he said. “We have talent here that can be on the same stage as world-class entertainers – Grammy-award-winning entertainers. There is no question about it. They just need the exposure.” Sammi encouraged persons who want to work with him to contact him on social media, across various platforms. “This is one of the mandates for the rest of my career; so just get in touch with me,” Sammi said. “We will talk and hear you out about whatever your vision is as an entertainer, a musical artist or just an artist period. “We can talk about it and whatever I could do to help, I will.” Minister Pintard responded, “We believe that more Bahamian artists should contribute to taking our various forms of art internationally, and we are happy that Sammi Starr is committed to working with us in doing just that.”